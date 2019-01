Hong Kong stocks eased soon after opening on Wednesday morning following a more than two percent rally the day before.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eased soon after opening on Wednesday morning following a more than two percent rally the day before.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.47 per cent, or 127.36 points, to 26,702.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 per cent, or 1.27 points, to 2,569.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.59 points to 1,322.57.

AFP