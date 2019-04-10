Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday morning, tracking losses on Wall Street after the US fuelled fresh trade worries by threatening tariffs on billions of dollars in European Union goods.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.35 per cent, or 105.22 points, to 30,052.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.46 per cent, or 15.01 points, to 3,224.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.50 per cent, or 8.99 points, to 1,774.02.

AFP