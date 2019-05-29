Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares slipped at the open on Wednesday, tracking losses in Europe and on Wall Street as fears of an economic slowdown in the US spooked investors.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.53 per cent, or 145.34 points, to 27,245.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.52 per cent, or 15.08 points, lower at 2,894.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.50 per cent, or 7.73 points, to open at 1,533.92.

AFP