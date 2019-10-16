You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 9:57 AM

Hong Kong stocks dipped in the opening minutes of Wednesday after US lawmakers passed a bill defending Hong Kong protesters' rights, fuelling concerns of a fresh conflict with China.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped in the opening minutes of Wednesday after US lawmakers passed a bill defending Hong Kong protesters' rights, fuelling concerns of a fresh conflict with China.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.16 per cent, or 42.18 points, to 26,461.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.05 per cent, or 1.56 points, to 2,992.61 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.03 points to 1,641.92.

