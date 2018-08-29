Hong Kong: Stocks open marginally lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares inched down slightly in early trade Wednesday after two days of gains, though investors were buoyed by another record close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 12.67 points to 28,338.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.11 per cent, or 3.12 points, to 2,774.86 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.16 per cent, or 2.33 points, to 1,495.37.

AFP