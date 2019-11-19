Hong Kong: Stocks open marginally lower on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks inched down at the start of business Tuesday following the previous day's jump of moe than one per cent, with investors also on edge over the China-US trade talks and ongoing protests in the city.

The Hang Seng index dipped 9.77 points, to 26,671.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.17 per cent, or 4.92 points, to 2,904.28 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.06 per cent, or 0.91 points, to 1,618.10.

AFP