You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open Monday with gains

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 9:42 AM

BP_HSI_090919_71.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Monday to extend last week's gains after China unveiled fresh economic stimulus, while weak US jobs data fuelled talk of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 per cent, or 52.60 points, to 26,743.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 per cent, or 24.18 points, to 3,023.78 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 0.84 per cent, or 13.94 points, at 1,671.44.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_JLCS9_3886325.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse hopes to keep on backing Asian entrepreneurs

Sep 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TEE International, Thomson Medical, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit, Tiong Seng

BT_20190909_JAITALY9_3886744.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

EU-Singapore FTA signals commitment to economic integration: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly