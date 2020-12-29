You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open on front foot

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 9:37 AM

nz_hangseng_291245.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday morning following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street as traders cheered the passage of a massive US stimulus package.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday morning following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street as traders cheered the passage of a massive US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 per cent or 175.82 points to 26,490.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent or 2.01 points to 3,399.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.76 point to 2,272.24.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher after Wall Street's record close; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks began Tuesday on stronger ground as global markets rallied on the signing of the United States'...

Dec 29, 2020 09:33 AM
Government & Economy

MinLaw renews licences of nine foreign law firms in Singapore

THE Ministry of Law (MinLaw) will renew the Qualifying Foreign Law Practice (QFLP) licences of all nine firms in...

Dec 29, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares rise at Tuesday's open

MALAYSIA share prices started trading on higher ground on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur...

Dec 29, 2020 09:03 AM
Consumer

HBO Max, Disney+ see bump in app downloads with film debuts

[LOS ANGELES] AT&T's HBO Max streaming platform set a single-day record for downloads of its mobile app...

Dec 29, 2020 08:52 AM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

THE collaboration between Singapore's Chip Eng Seng Corp and British firm Repton International Schools to establish...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

China clampdown on Ant Group could distract it from overseas expansion

US House approves US$2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

Hong Kong Exchange is finding it tough to appoint a new CEO

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for