Hong Kong: Stocks open on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday morning following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street as traders cheered the passage of a massive US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 per cent or 175.82 points to 26,490.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent or 2.01 points to 3,399.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.76 point to 2,272.24.

AFP