Hong Kong: Stocks open on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong returned from a one-day break to start with gains on Thursday morning, following a rise across world markets and despite concerns about China's controversial new law for the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 per cent, or 136.38 points, to 24,563.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 3,23.72 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.08 per cent, or 1.69 points, to 1,989.42.

AFP