Hong Kong: Stocks open on positive note
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday with small gains following a strong lead from Wall Street, while investors also cheered healthy data indicating China's economy continues to improve.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.21 per cent or 48.67 points to 23,284.09.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 per cent or 5.56 points to 3,224.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.31 per cent or 6.66 points to 2,149.71.
AFP
