Hong Kong: Stocks open on Tuesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended losses in the first few minutes of the session Tuesday as China-US trade concerns weigh on investor confidence.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.34 per cent, or 93.36 points, to 27,619.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging down 0.08 points to 2,720.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also marginally lower, dipping 0.60 points to 1,448.33.

