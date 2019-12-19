You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open on upside

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 9:44 AM

Hong Kong stocks started with small gains on Thursday morning as investors begin to wind down for the festive break, with attention now on Washington after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
The Hang Seng index 0.09 per cent, or 24.57 points, to 27,908.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.11 points to 3,017.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, edging 0.60 points higher to 1,710.04.

