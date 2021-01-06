You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open sightly lower on Wednesday
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped at the start of trade on Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in following five days of gains, while investors were keeping tabs on the US senate runoff vote in Georgia.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 per cent, or 36.52 points, to 27,613.34.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 2.23 points, to 3,530.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.28 per cent, or 6.83 points, to 2,429.17.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes