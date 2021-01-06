You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open sightly lower on Wednesday

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 9:37 AM

rk_Hongkong-stocks_060121.jpg
Hong Kong stocks dipped at the start of trade on Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in following five days of gains, while investors were keeping tabs on the US senate runoff vote in Georgia.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped at the start of trade on Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in following five days of gains, while investors were keeping tabs on the US senate runoff vote in Georgia.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 per cent, or 36.52 points, to 27,613.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 2.23 points, to 3,530.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.28 per cent, or 6.83 points, to 2,429.17.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 10:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong's court-appointed managers seek to freeze Lim's assets

[SINGAPORE] Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd, under judicial managers from PricewaterhouseCoopers, has made an...

Jan 6, 2021 10:03 AM
Banking & Finance

China's bottled water king is now richer than Warren Buffett

[HONG KONG] Zhong Shanshan is setting new wealth records.

Jan 6, 2021 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open flat ahead of Georgia election results; STI up 0.01%

SINGAPORE shares were little changed at Wednesday's open as traders awaited the outcome of key elections in Georgia...

Jan 6, 2021 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to bring forward Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans

[SYDNEY] Australia will bring forward its Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans by two weeks to early March, health...

Jan 6, 2021 09:31 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares open lower as domestic virus concerns weigh

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as concerns over the extent of a Sydney coronavirus cluster saw...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Singapore on track with efficient, clean power as demand recovers

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for