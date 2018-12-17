Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Monday as attention turns to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with investors hoping for some clues about its plans for hiking interest rates next year.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.32 per cent, or 83.25 points, to 26,178.04.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.25 per cent, or 6.48 points, to 2,587.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.43 per cent, or 5.75 points to 1,321.67.

AFP