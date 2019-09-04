You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 9:50 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday on a positive note after a two-day drop but investors continued to worry about the outlook for China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.58 per cent, or 147.31 points, to 25,675.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.41 points, to 2,927.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.20 per cent, or 3.17 points, to 1,622.39.

