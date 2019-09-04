Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday on a positive note after a two-day drop but investors continued to worry about the outlook for China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.58 per cent, or 147.31 points, to 25,675.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.41 points, to 2,927.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.20 per cent, or 3.17 points, to 1,622.39.

AFP