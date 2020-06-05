Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares inched up at the start of trade Friday, though gains were capped by profit-taking after a four-day rally that has seen the index pile on more than 6 per cent.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.09 per cent or 21.88 points to 24,388.18.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13 per cent or 3.94 points to 2,923.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.12 per cent or 2.19 points to 1,854.73.

AFP