Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Friday

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 10:03 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on Friday with a small gain as investors keep a close watch on crucial talks between China and the United States aimed at averting a trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.30 per cent, or 91.82 points, to 31,033.97.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 per cent, or 3.20 points, to 3,151.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.13 per cent, or 2.29 points, to 1,820.41.

