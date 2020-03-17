You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Tuesday

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of trade on Tuesday but investors remain on edge after Wall Street suffered its worst day in more than 30 years.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 per cent, or 119.98 points, to 23,183.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.34 per cent, or 37.42 points, to 2,826.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.70 per cent, or 29.15 points, to 1,741.17.

