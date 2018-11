[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Wednesday morning following a broadly positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 74.72 points, to 26,406.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.77 points to 2,575.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, dipping 0.37 points to 1,336.31.

