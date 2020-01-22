You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Wednesday

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 9:54 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade on Wednesday following a sharp fall the day before but investors remain on edge over a deadly virus that has now spread to the United States.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.47 per cent, or 131.17 points, to 28,116.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.45 per cent, or 13.65 points, to open at 3,038.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.47 per cent, or 8.57 points, to 1,797.97.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 09:30 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower after virus fears hit US markets; STI down 0.03% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday after US stocks took a hit overnight due to fears about China's...

Jan 22, 2020 09:30 AM
Companies & Markets

Courage Investment warns of lower FY2019 profit

COURAGE Investment, a Hong Kong-based dry bulk shipping services operator, expects to record a significant decrease...

Jan 22, 2020 09:23 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL, DBS, UOB, Singtel, SGX recognised in Bloomberg's gender equality index

FIVE Singapore-listed companies have made the cut for the 2020 edition of Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI)...

Jan 22, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.64...

Jan 22, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's central bank warns spread of coronavirus may hurt private consumption

[SEOUL] A Bank of Korea official on Wednesday said worries over the spread of a virus that emerged in central China...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly