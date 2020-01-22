Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade on Wednesday following a sharp fall the day before but investors remain on edge over a deadly virus that has now spread to the United States.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.47 per cent, or 131.17 points, to 28,116.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.45 per cent, or 13.65 points, to open at 3,038.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.47 per cent, or 8.57 points, to 1,797.97.

AFP