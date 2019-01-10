Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly lower on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong dipped soon after opening on Thursday morning after racking up gains of around five per cent over the previous four sessions that were fuelled by hopes of a breakthrough in the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.27 per cent, or 70.54 points, to 26,391.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.49 points to 2,543.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.07 per cent, or 0.86 points, to 1,306.09.

AFP