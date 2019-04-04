Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly lower on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of business on Thursday as investors took their foot off the pedal after a seven-day winning streak.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.12 per cent, or 35.97 points, to 29,950.42.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.54 per cent, or 17.39 points, to 3,233.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.29 per cent, or 5.14 points, to 1,777.23.

AFP