Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly lower on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday as profit-takers stepped in following four days of healthy gains.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 per cent, or 35.30 points, to 26,256.54 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 4.02 points, to 2,879.08 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.19 per cent, or 3.01 points, to 1,574.98.

