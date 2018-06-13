You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly lower on Wednesday

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 10:05 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday morning following two days of gains, while investors await the conclusion of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.40 per cent, or 125.50 points, to 30,977.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.32 points to 3,079.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.31 per cent, or 5.50 points, to 1,753.66.

AFP

