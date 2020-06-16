Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session with big gains

Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with big gains following the previous day's sell-off and as investors tracked gains on Wall Street sparked by the Federal Reserve launching a programme to support struggling businesses.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with big gains following the previous day's sell-off and as investors tracked gains on Wall Street sparked by the Federal Reserve launching a programme to support struggling businesses.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.28 per cent, or 541.20 points, to 24,318.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.79 per cent, or 22.79 points, to 2,912.83 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.03 per cent, or 19.16 points to 1,884.50.

AFP