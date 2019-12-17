Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose soon after opening on Tuesday morning following a third straight record close on Wall Street, fuelled by optimism over the China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.45 per cent, or 122.60 points, to 27,630.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.87 points to 2,985.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also barely moved, edging 0.68 points higher to 1,687.09.

AFP