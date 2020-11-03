You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session with gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday's morning session on a strong note following a rally across Wall Street, the US in focus as voters go to the polls in the presidential election.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.94 per cent, or 229.55 points, to 24,689.56.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.46 per cent, or 14.69 points, to 3,239.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.38 per cent, or 8.37 points, to 2,231.76.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes