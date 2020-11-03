Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session with gains

Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday's morning session on a strong note following a rally across Wall Street, the US in focus as voters go to the polls in the presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.94 per cent, or 229.55 points, to 24,689.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.46 per cent, or 14.69 points, to 3,239.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.38 per cent, or 8.37 points, to 2,231.76.

