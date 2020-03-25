Hong Kong: Stocks open with big gains

Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday following a massive surge on Wall Street fuelled by hopes US lawmakers will agree a gigantic stimulus package to protect the world's top economy against the virus crisis.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday following a massive surge on Wall Street fuelled by hopes US lawmakers will agree a gigantic stimulus package to protect the world's top economy against the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.61 per cent, or 592.42 points, to 23,255.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.67 per cent, or 45.40 points, to 2,767.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 2.30 per cent, or 38.39 points, to 1,704.62.

AFP