You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with big gains

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 9:48 AM

AB_hangseng_250320.jpg
Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday following a massive surge on Wall Street fuelled by hopes US lawmakers will agree a gigantic stimulus package to protect the world's top economy against the virus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday following a massive surge on Wall Street fuelled by hopes US lawmakers will agree a gigantic stimulus package to protect the world's top economy against the virus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.61 per cent, or 592.42 points, to 23,255.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.67 per cent, or 45.40 points, to 2,767.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 2.30 per cent, or 38.39 points, to 1,704.62.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 09:59 AM
Government & Economy

Australia warns of looming health system crisis as coronavirus cases jump

[SYDNEY] Australian officials warned that an accelerating number of coronavirus infections could start overwhelming...

Mar 25, 2020 09:59 AM
Companies & Markets

China Sunsine clarifies cheaper raw materials led to lower cost of sales

SPECIALITY rubber chemicals producer China Sunsine Chemical Holdings on Tuesday clarified that despite the increase...

Mar 25, 2020 09:55 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong booze ban may wipe out thousands of bars and restaurants

[HONG KONG] The normally packed streets of Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong bar district were virtually empty on Monday...

Mar 25, 2020 09:55 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars back from the brink, hope for calm spell

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were enjoying a relative calm spell on Wednesday after the Federal...

Mar 25, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares climb on hopes of massive US stimulus

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes US lawmakers were...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.