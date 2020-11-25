Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh gains

Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Wednesday morning, extending their winning streak into a fourth day as investors tracked another record lead from Wall Street fuelled by vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 per cent or 231.76 points to 26,819.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.43 per cent or 14.69 points to 3,417.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.14 per cent or 3.22 points to 2,297.37.

AFP