You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh losses

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 9:43 AM

rk_HangSeng_260220.jpg
Hong Kong shares sank more than one per cent in the opening exchanges on Wednesday, resuming a retreat fuelled by fears over the coronavirus as it quickly spreads around the world.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares sank more than one per cent in the opening exchanges on Wednesday, resuming a retreat fuelled by fears over the coronavirus as it quickly spreads around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.54 per cent, or 413.33 points, to 26,479.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.15 per cent, or 34.63 points, to 2,978.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 1.37 per cent, or 26.58 points, to 1,916.59.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 09:52 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH expands aged care business with C$232.9m Canadian acquisition

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is acquiring six aged care assets in Canada for C$232.9 million (S$244.5 million), as...

Feb 26, 2020 09:50 AM
Garage

AI computing startup SambaNova raises US$250m in BlackRock-led funding

[BENGALURU] Artificial intelligence computing firm SambaNova Systems said on Tuesday it has raised US$250 million in...

Feb 26, 2020 09:47 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, total tops 1,100

[SEOUL] South Korea's coronavirus case total jumped well into four figures on Wednesday as authorities reported 169...

Feb 26, 2020 09:45 AM
Government & Economy

China quarantines 94 people on Seoul flight after three show fever

[BEIJING] China quarantined 94 air passengers arriving from Seoul after three people on the flight were discovered...

Feb 26, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks tumble tracking US rout on virus jitters; STI opens 0.9% lower

SINGAPORE shares pulled back on Wednesday morning after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly