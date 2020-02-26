Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh losses

Hong Kong shares sank more than one per cent in the opening exchanges on Wednesday, resuming a retreat fuelled by fears over the coronavirus as it quickly spreads around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.54 per cent, or 413.33 points, to 26,479.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.15 per cent, or 34.63 points, to 2,978.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 1.37 per cent, or 26.58 points, to 1,916.59.

AFP