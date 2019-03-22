Hong Kong: Stocks open with further gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose soon after opening on Friday morning, tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street, where investors cheered the Federal Reserve's dovish outlook for interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 per cent, or 101.77 points, to 29,173.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.73 points to 3,100.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, edging 2.19 points higher to 9,871.99.

