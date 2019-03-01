Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland stocks opened up Friday after index compiler MSCI announced it would increase China's profile in its benchmark indices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.21 per cent, or 60.59 points, to 28,693.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.46 per cent, or 13.45 points, to 2,954.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.67 per cent, or 10.35 points, to 1,556.68.

