Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 9:48 AM

Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of Thursday after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for a third time this year, while investors await the release of economic growth data for the city's third quarter.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 per cent, or 40.74 points, to 26,708.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.19 per cent, or 5.52 points, to 2,944.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.12 per cent, or 1.97 points, to 1,630.59.

