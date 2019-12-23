Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Hong Kong shares started on the front foot Monday morning, building on last week's gains as the positive mood from easing trade and Brexit tensions provided some Christmas cheer heading into the festive break.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started on the front foot Monday morning, building on last week's gains as the positive mood from easing trade and Brexit tensions provided some Christmas cheer heading into the festive break.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 per cent, or 153.27 points, to 28,024.62.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 per cent, or 5.90 points, to 2,999.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.31 per cent, or 5.28 points, to 1,695.01.

AFP