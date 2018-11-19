You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 10:06 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of Monday, extending a recent rally into a third day following a positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.45 per cent, or 118.00 points, to 26,301.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 per cent, or 2.79 points, to 2,681.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.10 per cent, or 1.48 points, to 1,408.70.

