Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the opening minutes Friday following a drop of about three percent over the previous two days, while investors are now looking ahead to the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.36 per cent, or 93.43 points, to 26,249.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.16 per cent, or 4.16 points, to 2,609.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.08 per cent, or 1.11 points, to 1,351.86.

