Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the opening minutes Monday, at the start of a crucial week that sees high-level China-US trade talks, the release of key data across the globe and another Brexit vote.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.46 per cent, or 126.62 points, to 27,695.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.54 per cent, or 13.99 points, to 2,615.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.52 per cent, or 6.92 points, to 1,326.89.

AFP