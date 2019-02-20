Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday after Donald Trump said China-US trade talks were going well and hinted at an extension of a deadline for wrapping up a deal.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.74 per cent, or 209.97 points, to 28,438.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.20 per cent, or 5.41 points, to 2,761.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, inching up 0.58 points to 1,444.18.

AFP