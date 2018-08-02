Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened in negative territory on Thursday morning, extending recent losses as fears of an escalation in the China-US trade row mount.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.54 per cent, or 152.38 points, to 28,188.36.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.33 per cent, or 9.19 points, to 2,815.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.41 per cent, or 6.40 points, to 1,542.88.

AFP