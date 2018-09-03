You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 10:12 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong fell at the open of trade on Monday following losses on Wall Street, while investors fret over trade tensions as Donald Trump eyes fresh Chinese tariffs and talks with Canada over joining a new NAFTA hit a roadblock.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.28 per cent, or 79.10 points, to 27,809.45.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 8.85 points, to 2,716.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.24 per cent, or 3.52 points, to 1,447.86.

