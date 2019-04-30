Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell slightly in the opening minutes on Tuesday after jumping one per cent the previous day and following disappointing Chinese factory data.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.22 per cent, or 64.66 points, to 29,828.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.32 per cent, or 9.88 points, to 3,052.62 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.49 per cent, or 7.89 points, to 1,617.73.

