Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 9:57 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Tuesday with fresh losses, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street as investors fret about the impact of the Huawei row on tech firms and the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.42 per cent, or 116.21 points, to 27,671.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.17 per cent, or 5.01 points, to 2,865.59 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.25 per cent, or 3.88 points, to 1,517.84.

