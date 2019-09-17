You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 9:56 AM

Hong Kong started on the back foot on Tuesday as investors fretted over geopolitical tensions following the weekend strike on Saudi oil fields that fuelled concerns of a conflict in the Gulf.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong started on the back foot on Tuesday as investors fretted over geopolitical tensions following the weekend strike on Saudi oil fields that fuelled concerns of a conflict in the Gulf.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.67 per cent, or 181.59 points, to 26,942.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.23 per cent, or 7.04 points, to 3,023.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.24 per cent, or 4.03 points, lower at 1,681.06.

