Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses on Tuesday

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 10:02 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday following the previous day's healthy gains, and after Donald Trump said he would ramp up his trade war with China next year if the two sides do not reach a deal.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.12 per cent, or 30.81 points, to 26,345.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 per cent, or 10.02 points, to 2,585.83 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.51 per cent, or 6.83 points, to 1,337.76.

