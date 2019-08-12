You are here

Hong Kong stocks open with losses; Shanghai gains 0.3%

Mon, Aug 12, 2019 - 10:54 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged down in the first few minutes of Monday after Donald Trump warned he might cancel planned China-US trade talks next month as relations between the two sides sour.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 21.18 points, to 25,918.12 at the open.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.26 per cent, or 7.23 points, to 2,781.98 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.20 per cent, or 3.03 points, to 1,482.89.

