[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off marginally higher Friday after four days of gains but investors were shifting gingerly as the China-US trade war dampens optimism.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.43 points to 28,614.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.11 per cent, or 2.98 points, to 2,791.40 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.55 points to 1,505.09.

AFP