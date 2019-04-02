Hong Kong: Stocks open with more gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off on Tuesday with another advance after a strong lead from Wall Street, where a healthy read on factory activity added to the recent burst of optimism on world markets.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.59 per cent, or 174.97 points, to 29,736.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.41 per cent, or 12.91 points, to 3,183.27 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.46 per cent, or 8.04 points, to 1,763.71.

AFP