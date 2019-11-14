Hong Kong: Stocks open with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks suffered fresh losses at the start of trade on Thursday morning following another day of violence in the city, which has been brought to a standstill in some areas by pro-democracy protesters.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.48 per cent, or 127.23 points, to 26,444.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 per cent, or 3.78 points, to open at 2,909.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.23 points to 1,614.07.

AFP