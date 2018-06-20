Hong Kong: Stocks open with slight gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes on Wednesday on bargain-buying after the previous day's sharp losses but investors remain fearful that China and the US are edging towards a trade war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 per cent, or 104.18 points, to 29,572.33.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.61 per cent, or 17.84 points, to 2,889.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.62 per cent, or 9.85 points, to 1,584.20.

