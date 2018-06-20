You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with slight gains

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 9:45 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-045333.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes on Wednesday on bargain-buying after the previous day's sharp losses but investors remain fearful that China and the US are edging towards a trade war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 per cent, or 104.18 points, to 29,572.33.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.61 per cent, or 17.84 points, to 2,889.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.62 per cent, or 9.85 points, to 1,584.20.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

noble15 (1).jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

Jun 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Addvalue Technologies, Tiong Seng Holdings, Top Glove

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening