Hong Kong: Stocks open with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, with traders hopeful for planned trade talks between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.26 per cent, or 72.52 points, to 27,670.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 per cent, or 1.87 points, to 2,700.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, adding 0.38 points to 1,451.45.

AFP